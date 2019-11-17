State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,090. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $938.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

