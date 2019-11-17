State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,324 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kemper were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $105,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $2,170,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $850,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.