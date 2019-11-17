State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $60,988.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFWA. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of HFWA opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.