State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Realogy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realogy by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Realogy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Realogy by 21,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Realogy by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 42,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Realogy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,156,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 390,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

RLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

