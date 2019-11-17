State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knoll by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in Knoll by 3.3% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Knoll by 4.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Knoll by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knoll by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 502,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knoll alerts:

KNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Knoll stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Knoll Inc has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knoll Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Knoll news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 79,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,077,848.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,551 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.