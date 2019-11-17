Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura set a $28.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ:MITO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,897. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $270.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

