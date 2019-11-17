Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) Insider Buys £121,000 in Stock

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of Stobart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($158,107.93).

STOB stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.55) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.61. Stobart Group Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 98.10 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85. The company has a market cap of $445.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.27) to GBX 168 ($2.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Stobart Group Company Profile

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

