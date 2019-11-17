Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.30, 5,777 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 105,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

Get Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 152.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,024 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 168,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.