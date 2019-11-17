Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

SUHJY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 93,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.18. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.453 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

