SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Declares Dividend of $0.06

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $412.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

