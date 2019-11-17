Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

