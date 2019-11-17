Surface Oncology’s (SURF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SURF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Shares of SURF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,296. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.32.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 323.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.