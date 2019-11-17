Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Approximately 34.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.
In related news, COO Jason Eric Evans purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 111,655 shares in the company, valued at $664,347.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. 259,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $569.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.35.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.