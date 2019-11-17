Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUZ. Citigroup downgraded shares of Suzano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suzano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suzano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Suzano alerts:

SUZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 154,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,164. Suzano has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 374.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 587.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.