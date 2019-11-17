Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,789 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Symantec in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Symantec by 40.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Symantec in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Symantec by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,037,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 291,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Symantec by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Symantec Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Symantec news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $228,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 367,818 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,148.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYMC. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Symantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Symantec Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.