Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%.

SYBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 79,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,961. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $72.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth $195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $34,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

