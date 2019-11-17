Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

SYRS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.99. 475,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $220.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 3,044,728 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,010 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

