Systematic Financial Management LP Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 83.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271,145 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 132,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 145.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the third quarter valued at $398,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Timkensteel Corp has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,660.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,697.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,250 shares of company stock worth $138,763 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

