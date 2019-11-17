Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 14,298 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,298 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Facebook by 13.4% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 359,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $195.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.50. The stock has a market cap of $550.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,373,541 shares of company stock worth $811,538,392. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

