Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 45,538 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 45,538 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

