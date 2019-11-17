Systematic Financial Management LP Takes $445,000 Position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 440,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in New Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 27,626,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809,242 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in New Gold by 14.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,753,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 710,826 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in New Gold by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,084,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC set a $1.40 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.17.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. New Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

