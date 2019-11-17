T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTOO. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $5.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 1,051,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,969. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 722,822 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.