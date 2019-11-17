Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $382,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $7,096,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,804 shares of company stock worth $31,005,371 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

