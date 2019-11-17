TCASH (TCASH) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. During the last week, TCASH has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. TCASH has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $586,707.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004740 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

