Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.33 and a beta of 0.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 438.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 89,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

