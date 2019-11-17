Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 875,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,746. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 80,768 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Tellurian by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 228,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tellurian by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,075 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

