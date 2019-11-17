Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TS. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

