Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.