Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Receives $11.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 32.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 1,068,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Tenneco has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $747.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.