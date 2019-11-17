Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk Sells 64,190 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TSLA opened at $352.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 121.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 197.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

