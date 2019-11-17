TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,551. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

