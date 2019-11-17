The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.39

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 1343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

