The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.83

The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 62751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

HOKCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,149,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

