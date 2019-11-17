Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a daily sentiment score of -2.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE TMG remained flat at $C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,287. Thermal Energy International has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

