Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). Timkensteel posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timkensteel.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Timkensteel’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

TMST stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 235,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,537. The company has a market capitalization of $252.79 million, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

In other news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,697.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,250 shares of company stock worth $138,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 145.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.