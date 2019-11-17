Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Timkensteel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of TMST traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 235,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.79 million, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Timkensteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares in the company, valued at $976,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Timkensteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,660.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,250 shares of company stock worth $138,763. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

