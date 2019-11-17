Timothy Storrs Jenks Sells 24,732 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $209,480.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoPhotonics Corp has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.73.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $1,937,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,529,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 215,815 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 49.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 89,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 143,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.