Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Update

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TITN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,280. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $393.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.04%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

