Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 15,860,000 shares. Currently, 40.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.5 days.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,851.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

