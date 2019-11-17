Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,269.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 9,167 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $147,130.35.

On Friday, October 11th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $77,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $77,200.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $77,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 9,167 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $151,805.52.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 31,023 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $533,285.37.

On Thursday, September 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $73,821.52.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.68 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Yext by 26.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,997,000 after buying an additional 1,763,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Yext by 15.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Yext by 51.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $1,769,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

