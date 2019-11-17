Tony O’Neill Acquires 7 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Tony O’Neill acquired 7 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,013 ($26.30) per share, for a total transaction of £140.91 ($184.12).

Tony O’Neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Tony O’Neill acquired 8 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,937 ($25.31) per share, for a total transaction of £154.96 ($202.48).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,037.50 ($26.62) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,955.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,968.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,110.33 ($27.58).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

