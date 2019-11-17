Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 441,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 593,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TRCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TRCH opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

