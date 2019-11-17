Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $120,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 119.3% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 40.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.