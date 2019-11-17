Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 827,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,129,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $57.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

