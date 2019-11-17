Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $596,000 Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 28,646.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,904,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,674,000 after buying an additional 2,014,541 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,655,000 after acquiring an additional 596,118 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,283,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 446,655 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 723,778 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

