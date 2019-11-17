Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 5,644 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 370.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,553,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 197,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,990.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $2,158,867. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

QRVO stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $104.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

