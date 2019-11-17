Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 234,050.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 618.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average is $130.87. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

