Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3,150.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after purchasing an additional 396,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,896,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,202,000 after buying an additional 749,865 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,234,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,710,000 after buying an additional 251,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,789,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,363,000 after buying an additional 242,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

