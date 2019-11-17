Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,520 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 329,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $748,262,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,204 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 153.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

NYSE:VFC opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. VF’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,217.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,021 shares of company stock worth $7,194,376. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

