TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 16th

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.14.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

